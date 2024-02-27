Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Decreased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 132.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,641,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,766,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 33.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 313,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $118.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.01.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

