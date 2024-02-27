Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,849 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.