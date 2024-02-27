Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,337,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after buying an additional 33,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 841,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

