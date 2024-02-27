Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $100.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,429 shares of company stock worth $9,990,913 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at about $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,021,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Block by 104.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

