Moonriver Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. Moonriver has a market cap of $206.34 million and $15.56 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $23.23 or 0.00040930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,191,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,884,210 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

