Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $99,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,320. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

