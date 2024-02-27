Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $38,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Trading Down 0.3 %

NVS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.91. 901,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.