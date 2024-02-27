Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $27.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,377 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $141,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,085,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BLV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.10. 563,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.