Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $44.71 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.31% of Omnicom Group worth $44,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 167,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Omnicom Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 277,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

