Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $64.34 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $64,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 101,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,393,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,445,000 after acquiring an additional 409,711 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 62.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,290,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,750,000 after acquiring an additional 496,932 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 170,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,498 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.59. 8,679,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,809,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

