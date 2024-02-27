Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1,684.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072,792 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of GSK worth $41,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.31. 2,844,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,802. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

