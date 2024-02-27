Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,369,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.7% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.13% of Charles Schwab worth $129,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,259,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,153,000 after purchasing an additional 846,922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,261,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,486 shares of company stock worth $11,657,317. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.91. 2,282,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,093. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.