Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $35,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 323.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 48,119 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 338,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.78. 1,362,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

