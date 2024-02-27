Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 3,685 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $24,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,855 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,373,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,087,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 462,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EWY traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,905. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $67.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

