Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 43,968 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $697,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.33 and its 200 day moving average is $226.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $252.92. The stock has a market cap of $354.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

