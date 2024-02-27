Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 5,766 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $73,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV remained flat at $155.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.22. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $156.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

