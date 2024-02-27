Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 5,934 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 844,011 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of eBay worth $36,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,127,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.84.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

