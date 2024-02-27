Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 6,104 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $30,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,575. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.