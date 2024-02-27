Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 677 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $179,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded down $18.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3,481.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,334. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,576.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,256.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,383.18 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

