Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 9,413 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $33,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.77.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.96. 531,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,802. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $225.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.68. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

