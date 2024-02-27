Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Mosaic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.38.

Get Mosaic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $107,893,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mosaic by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 136.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.