Motive Wealth Advisors Purchases 899 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,525,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,844,443. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

