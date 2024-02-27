Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 435 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $338.06. 415,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,527. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $341.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.