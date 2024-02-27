Motive Wealth Advisors Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 155.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 106,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,376. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

