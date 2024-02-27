Motive Wealth Advisors Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 164,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 101,899 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,439,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $185.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

