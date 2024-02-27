Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

MSI traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.20. 36,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.85 and a 1 year high of $333.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

