MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.
MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
