MQS Management LLC Acquires 741 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,718,000 after acquiring an additional 664,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,882,000 after buying an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after buying an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 60.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 899,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,602,000 after buying an additional 338,140 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Shares of CWST opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 202.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

