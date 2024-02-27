MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,044,000 after buying an additional 592,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,147 shares of company stock worth $22,779,749. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SKX opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

