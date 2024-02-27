MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

EVERTEC Stock Down 0.1 %

EVTC stock opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

EVERTEC Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.