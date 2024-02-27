MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after buying an additional 227,480 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $213,010 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

International Seaways Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

