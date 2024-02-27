MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,211 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,802,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,721,000 after buying an additional 173,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,891,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

