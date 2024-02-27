MQS Management LLC Increases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

FRT opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

