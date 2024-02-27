MQS Management LLC Lowers Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

MQS Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.3 %

KDP opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

