MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,147,000 after acquiring an additional 569,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after acquiring an additional 189,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,395,000 after acquiring an additional 146,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

