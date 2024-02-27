MQS Management LLC Raises Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in CGI by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CGI by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 927,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,456,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

GIB opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

