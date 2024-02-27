MQS Management LLC Sells 468 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

MQS Management LLC cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,985,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $149.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

