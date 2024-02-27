MQS Management LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. TD Cowen began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

About Franklin Resources



Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

