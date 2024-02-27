MQS Management LLC Takes $398,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 30.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SAP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 66.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,661 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $8,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
SAP Stock Up 1.8 %
SAP opened at $187.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $188.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.
SAP Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
