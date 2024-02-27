MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA opened at $182.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 126.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average of $167.42. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $185.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 641,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,733 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

