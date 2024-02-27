Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 48,070 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $226.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $227.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

