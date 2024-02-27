Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,150 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 64,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.