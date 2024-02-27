Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEG opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

