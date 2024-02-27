Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 2,426 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.