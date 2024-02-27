Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,637 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 452,159 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,277,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after buying an additional 175,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after buying an additional 409,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,171,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,185,000 after acquiring an additional 33,561 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.1772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

