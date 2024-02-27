Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 387,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.