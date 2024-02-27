Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

V.F. Stock Down 2.9 %

VFC stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.