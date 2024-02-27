Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

