Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.