Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKW opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $79.14.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

